US-based Guardtime Federal has entered a contract to incorporate a wide range of integrity and cyber-related capabilities into aircraft products and processes developed by Lockheed Martin.

The contract focuses on reducing the attack surface of the information supply chain that transfers data to operational aircraft systems, according to Lockheed.

The current agreement builds on specialised mission support testing conducted in 2015, as well as the integration systems and support contract signed last year related to supply chain risk and software development management.



“There is no overnight solution, but this is the objective of our work with Lockheed who shares our ‘Cyber Integrity First’ core value.”

Guardtime Federal and Lockheed Martin are working to progress into more operationally oriented pilots with data integrity technologies to address the threat of data manipulation in cyber-physical systems.

Guardtime Federal president David Hamilton said: “At Guardtime Federal we continue to appreciate the support Lockheed Martin has provided to allow us to focus on cyber integrity.

“Our goal is to provide every soldier, sailor, airman and marine the confidence that they can rely on the information they see and the equipment they operate without fear that it has been manipulated by an outside force.

Guardtime develops tools and techniques that exceed conventional firewall protection and focus on the integrity and origin of any digital element.