Artist rendition of Hellenic Air Force’s KC-390 Millennium multi-mission transport aircraft. Credit: Embraer.

Greece has signed a contract to acquire three KC-390 Millennium military transport aircraft from Embraer, as the country seeks to strengthen its airlift and air-to-air refuelling capabilities.

The agreement, announced on 2 November, was finalised through a government-to-government arrangement with Portugal and includes options for three additional aircraft.

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The Hellenic Air Force is expected to receive the first KC-390 under this contract in 2027.

As part of the deal, Greece will participate in joint European initiatives for training, support, and logistics.

Embraer said the arrangement would support interoperability between Greece, Nato and allied forces.

The KC-390 is designed for missions including cargo and troop transport, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting and humanitarian operations. It can also conduct airdrops and operate from temporary or unpaved runways, according to the company.

With air-to-air refuelling equipment installed, the aircraft can operate as either a tanker or a receiver. Embraer states that the KC-390 can carry up to 26t and reach speeds of up to 470 knots.

Greece will become the seventh European country to select the aircraft, joining Portugal, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria, the Czech Republic and Sweden.

The aircraft has also been acquired by Brazil, South Korea, Uzbekistan, the United Arab Emirates and Colombia, according to Embraer.

Embraer Defence & Security president and CEO Bosco Da Costa Junior said: “We are honoured by Greece’s decision to acquire the KC-390 Millennium. This choice underscores the trust and confidence that leading Nato members place in our aircraft.

“This very important milestone further solidifies the aircraft’s position as a preferred solution for military airlift among Nato allies. The KC-390’s proven performance, reliability, and cost efficiency make it an ideal choice for nations seeking to enhance their operational capabilities”

The purchase coincides with Greece’s rising defence expenditure, which reached $11.1bn in 2026 after growing at a compound annual rate of 7% since 2022.

According to data and analytics firm GlobalData, the primary driver of Greece’s defence spending is the need to deter or defend against a potential invasion by Türkiye.

To address this threat, Greece requires all male citizens between the ages of 19 and 45 to undertake military service lasting from 9 to 12 months.

In June, Greece authorised the acquisition of an Israeli air-defence system valued at up to €3.5bn, alongside drones and military transport aircraft, according to the information provided.

In September, Greece also concluded a approximately €3bn ($3.5bn) government-to-government (G2G) agreement with Israel for a layered Greek air-defence network incorporating Israeli-made missile, radar and command-and-control systems.