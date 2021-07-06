More personnel graduate from RAAF’s E-7A operational conversion course

A RAAF E-7A Wedgetail aircraft in flight. Credit: Eugene Butler.

Multiple personnel have graduated as qualified aircrew from the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) E-7A Wedgetail operational conversion course.

The group of students who have graduated will increase the number of co-pilots and aircrew in RAAF’s No 2 Squadron.

The conversion course has been conducted as part of Exercise Rogue Ambush, reports flying officer Bronwyn Marchant.

Exercise Rogue Ambush 21-1 is an Air Force exercise that was conducted out of RAAF Base Darwin and RAAF Base Tindal from 15 June to 2 July.

The exercise was the final phase of the course and exposed the No. 2 Squadron students, operating out of RAAF Base Darwin, to tough battlefield environments.



Air Battle manager instructor flight lieutenant Brodie Jones said: “No 2 Squadron operationally converted eight air battle managers, two electronic support measures operators and three co-pilots onto the E-7A Wedgetail.”

“The training environment during Rogue Ambush closely replicated that of a real-life operational mission involving multiple platforms and packages, enabling us to graduate operationally capable co-pilots and mission aircrew.

“The crew are now qualified and ready to conduct battlespace management, surveillance operations and fly one of the world’s most capable airborne early warning and control platforms.”

The defence department noted that Rogue Ambush was completed in conjunction with No 2 Operational Conversion Unit F-35A fighter pilots.

The E-7A Wedgetail provides Australia with the most advanced airspace battle management capabilities.

Currently, RAAF has a fleet of six E-7A Wedgetail Boeing 737-700 IGW aircraft operated by No 2 Squadron based at RAAF Base Williamtown.