In partnership with Draco Spark Cell, goTenna radios will analyse device insights within AFSPECWAR’s mesh network platform. Credit: © goTenna/PRNewswire.

goTenna has received a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract to provide mission-critical communication network monitoring and analysis platform for the US Air Force (USAF).

The new Phase II contract builds on the completion of the Phase I award, under which the company presented a feasibility study to prove why the Air Force Special Warfare (AFSPECWAR) operators need to have a Decoupled Network Operations Platform (DNOP).

In order to validate this, the company provided its existing mesh networking protocols and integrated measurable key performance insights, allowing the users to identify direct/indirect network disruptions.

The latest Phase II award will now require goTenna to provide its radios and smartphones for gathering mesh networking insights, allowing all the radios within the goTenna mesh network to eventually transform into a distributed radio frequency (RF) sensor.

This phase is being supported by the Air Force Research Laboratory and the USAF’s innovation arm AFWERX.

Under the new phase award, goTenna will work together with Draco Spark Cell, founded by the 18th Air Support Operation Group, to develop a DNOP prototype for mesh networks.

Draco Spark Cell innovation chief master sergeant Shea Martin said: “goTenna’s size, weight, and power make it the perfect choice to develop DNOP capability for AFSPECWAR.”

According to goTenna, its networking solutions will provide improved situational awareness to the AFSPECWAR operators for achieving their mission objectives in a contested environment, where all the primary and secondary radios are unavailable, broken or jammed.

goTenna CEO Ari Schuler said: “Our DNOP capability will optimise battlefield mesh network performance and tactics to counter both manmade and natural RF impediments.”

The company’s near future plans also include the integration of DNOP with other radio types and frequency ranges to provide a more comprehensive system for the warfighters.