Google has secured a contract from the US Air Force (USAF) Life Cycle Management Center at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts to improve IT security.

The $2m agreement awarded to Google is part of a broader airforce enterprise IT-as-a-service (EITaaS) risk reduction effort to test the technical feasibility of commercial solutions.

Covering network-as-a-service, end-user services, and compute and store areas, the effort comprises technical assessments to determine if alternative solutions can cater to the unique requirements of the airforce.

Under the experimental other transaction agreement, Google will be responsible for offering services that leverage its expertise in IT security, including scalable and secure networking.

Additionally, the company will assess the existing enterprise IT landscape of the USAF and measure the digital experience of its airmen.



USAF Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence and Networks directorate EITaaS project officer Trey LaSane said: “We want to understand how Google provides secure and reliable access to data.

“We ultimately want to enable a more secure platform, where we are able to identify users and ensure they have the appropriate permissions to connect them with the data they need.”

LaSane further added that the airforce wants to incorporate ‘best-of-breed’ industry practices.

As part of the agreement, Google and the USAF will also collaborate to develop a plan to potentially integrate the technology firm’s commercial solutions at an airforce test site.

This will help explore the future viability for new solutions across the airforce enterprise.

In April 2014, the USAF tested Google Glass and its head-mounted optical see-through display technology for possible use on the battlefield.