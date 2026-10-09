Saab JAS 39 Gripen multi-role fighter aircraft. Credit: © GKN Aerospace.

GKN Aerospace has agreed a long-term partnership with Saab that will expand its role in the propulsion system for the Gripen E/F fighter.

Under the agreement, GKN Aerospace will become Saab’s preferred provider of engine services for Gripen E/F.

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Its responsibilities will include propulsion support, capability development and contributions to Saab’s international Gripen campaigns.

GKN Aerospace, defence and space governmental solutions SVP Sara Eklöf said: “Gripen is one of the world’s most advanced fighter aircraft systems. This agreement strengthens our collaboration with Saab and expands GKN Aerospace’s role in supporting the long-term development of the Gripen E/F propulsion system.”

The collaboration follows a recent decision by the Swedish Government to bolster Sweden’s national capability and expertise surrounding the Gripen E/F engine.

Saab and GKN Aerospace are now jointly tasked with creating the necessary conditions to support this objective.

The agreement also outlines joint activities in engine and propulsion matters within the Gripen E/F programme and is intended to make the platform more attractive to both Swedish and international customers.

As part of the cooperation, GKN Aerospace will gradually take on a more significant role in providing engine expertise, capacity, and technical support for Gripen E/F operations.

Saab Gripen Business Unit head Johan Segertoft said: “Gripen is built on strong industrial partnerships. By deepening our collaboration with GKN Aerospace, we strengthen the conditions for continued development, high availability for our customers and a competitive offering in the global market.”

GKN Aerospace already supports Gripen engine maintenance and technical activities in Sweden but, under the new agreement, will broaden its involvement in long-term capability development and customer support for both existing and future operators of the platform.

The companies will also continue discussions on enhancing Sweden’s long-term technological base relating to the engine.

GKN Aerospace is the type certificate holder for the RM12 engine used in the Gripen C/D. While the firms have also collaborated for years on Gripen C/D engine support.

In March this year, GKN Aerospace delivered the first upgraded RM12 engine to the Swedish Armed Forces as part of the RM12EP programme.