RM12 engine powers the Gripen C/D aircraft. Credit: © GKN Aerospace.

GKN Aerospace has delivered the first enhanced RM12 engine to the Swedish Armed Forces as part of the RM12EP (Enhanced Performance) programme.

The delivery follows an order valued at approximately £32m ($42m) for upgrades to the Gripen C/D fleet.

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The upgraded engine features improved turbine hardware and updated control software, which aim to increase thrust, extend engine operating time, and decrease life cycle costs.

The work is conducted at GKN Aerospace’s Trollhättan facility in Sweden, where the company manages development, manufacturing, support, and maintenance for both the RM12 and RM16 engines.

The RM12 is derived from the F404 turbofan originally developed by the US Navy for the Boeing F/A-18 Hornet. It incorporates a Full Authority Digital Electronic Control (FADEC) with hydromechanical backup and a redundant ignition system.

GKN Aerospace collaborated with partners GE and Saab, involving teams from engineering, production, quality, procurement and logistics, to achieve the first delivery milestone.

The company plans to continue delivering additional upgraded engines to the Swedish Armed Forces according to schedule.

GKN Aerospace governmental solutions vice president Stefan Oscarsson said: “This first upgraded engine delivery represents an important step forward in enhancing the performance and endurance of the Gripen system.

“As type certificate holder for the Gripen C/D engine and with a partnership with the Swedish Air Force that spans nearly a century, we are proud to continue supporting Sweden’s operational capability and future readiness.”

The RM12EP programme, initiated in 2019, is part of ongoing efforts to maintain the capability and cost efficiency of the Gripen C/D fighter aircraft.

GKN Aerospace, which leads the programme, remains responsible for operation and maintenance support related to the upgraded engine.

In 2023, GKN Aerospace signed a £2m contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) and Saab to upgrade RM12 engines powering JAS 39 Gripen C/D aircraft.