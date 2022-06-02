View all newsletters
  1. News
June 2, 2022

Germany to buy Boeing’s 60 Chinook helicopters

Boeing Chinook
A CH-47F Chinook heavy-lift helicopter. Credit: Adrian Pingstone/commons.wikimedia.org.

The German Government has confirmed its purchase of 60 CH-47F Chinook heavy-lift helicopters from the US-based aerospace company Boeing.

According to a report by Reuters, the decision to buy the aircraft was often being postponed by Germany due to the war in Ukraine.

The agency cited German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht as saying: “With this model we are strengthening our ability to cooperate in Europe.”

Details about the cost of helicopters was not disclosed by the government.

Boeing’s Chinook helicopters will replace Germany’s ageing fleet of CH-53 Sikorsky aircraft.

In a press statement, Boeing said: “Boeing is honoured the German government has selected the CH-47F Chinook for its STH heavy-lift helicopter requirements.

“With the Chinook, Germany will operate the most affordable, proven and Nato interoperable heavy-lift helicopter.

“We look forward to working with the US and German governments to finalise this sale under the foreign military sales process.”

The company will deliver the helicopters in collaboration with its Chinook Deutschland Team, including Airbus Helicopters, AERO-Bildung, CAE, Honeywell, ESG, Rolls-Royce Deutschland and Lufthansa Technik.

Meanwhile, Boeing and several Canadian industry partners have announced their intent to collaborate to offer P-8A Poseidon aircraft capability and sustainability for the Canadian multi-mission aircraft (CMMA) requirement.

The Team Poseidon includes Raytheon Canada, IMP Aerospace & Defence, CAE, Honeywell Aerospace Canada, GE Aviation Canada and KF Aerospace.

Boeing P-8A Poseidon provides advanced anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and search and rescue capability.

