German defence ministry cancels STH project award procedure

Germany’s Ministry of Defence has announced plans to cancel the award procedure for Heavy Transport Helicopter (STH) project.

The ministry said that the project would not be completed with the estimated budget or meet the requirements.

The Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support assessed the bids that were submitted as part of a tender process launched last year.

The ministry found the bids to be ‘uneconomical’.

In a statement, the ministry was quoted by Reuters as saying: “A conclusion of the contract in 2021 under the current framework conditions can therefore not be achieved.”



In 2017, the General Inspector announced plans to replace the ageing CH-53G aircraft fleet, which will reach the end of life in 2030.

Interested companies such as Boeing submitted bids for the Chinook helicopters.

In October last year, Lockheed Martin company Sikorsky and Rheinmetall jointly announced they are planning to establish a logistics and fleet management centre at Leipzig / Halle Airport.

The construction of the proposed facility is conditional on Germany’s Bundeswehr selecting the CH-53K as its next heavy-lift transport helicopter.

Related Report GlobalData's Covid-19 Industry Impact Report Get Free Report Latest report from Browse over 50,000 other reports on our store. Visit GlobalData Store

The country currently requires modern helicopters that will be capable of carrying out training, exercise and other operations.

In March 2018, Sikorsky entered an agreement with MTU Aero Engines to provide maintenance, repair and upgrade services for the engines of the German Air Force’s CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopters.