Geospark Analytics wins contract for Hyperion Phase III commercialisation

Geospark Analytics has received a $95m contract from the US Air Force (USAF) for the Phase III commercialisation of the Hyperion platform.

The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract has a five-year ordering period.

Last year, USAF awarded a $40,000 Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract to Geospark Analytics on its Pitch Day.

In July this year, Geospark Analytics secured a Special Phase II SBIR contract from the USAF AFWERX for the Hyperion Cloud-based platform.

The company, over the following 18 months, carried out the Phase I, II and III improvements to the Hyperion platform such as collaboration and mobile features to the USAF, US Combatant Commands and federal civilian agencies.



With this new contract, Geospark Analytics will offer situational awareness capabilities in real-time to the US Federal Government with the detection and forecast of emerging events on a global scale.

This is expected to reduce risk, identify threats and enhance indications and warnings, as well as provide predictive analytics capabilities.

Geospark Analytics CEO and founder Omar Balkissoon said: “Our Hyperion AI engine has gotten a lot of attention lately because of the work we’ve done on Covid-19.

“In the last quarter alone, we’ve closed, and successfully transitioned, five enterprise-level contracts with two more in negotiation, and our work now spans all three pillars of the federal government, intelligence community, Department of Defense and federal civilian.

“But there has also been recognition that with Hyperion Events, Hotspots, and Pulse stability models the US Federal Government will receive insights into mission-relevant events happening around the world well beyond Covid, an understanding of how those events impact US operations at home and abroad, how they shape the future operating environment and offer an ability to easily manage the increasingly complex and growing publicly available information.”

Work is expected to wrap up by 1 September 2026 and will be carried out at Herndon, Virginia, US.