General Electric wins $1.58bn USAF contract for F-15EX engines

USAF’s F-15EX Eagle supports Northern Edge 21 in Alaska. Credit: USAF / Alejandro Peña / US Indo-Pacific Command / Flickr.

General Electric has secured a contract from the US Air Force (USAF) to supply F110-GE-129 engines to equip 12 F-15EX Eagle II fighter aircraft.

Under the contract, GE Edison Works in Cincinnati will deliver 29 engines, as well as provide installation support and spare parts.

The contract is valued at $1.58bn and includes seven additional options for procuring a total of 329 engines, with the final delivery to take place in 2031.

Initial engine deliveries are expected to start in October 2023.

In the coming ten years, the proposed deliveries will support the production of a total of 136 F-15EX jets.



USAF brigadier general Dale White said: “The United States Air Force is proud to partner with General Electric as our engine manufacturer that will power America’s newest, advanced F-15 aircraft.

“As the programme executive officer of fighters and advanced aircraft, I am laser-focused on ensuring the rapid delivery of this new aircraft to our warfighters.

“Not only will it reduce sustainment costs and drive down risk as it replaces our ageing F-15C/D fleet, but it will also deliver new capabilities that complement the existing and future tactical air (TACAIR) portfolio.”

The F-15EX is designed to replace F-15C/D aircraft. In March and April, Boeing delivered the USAF’s first two F-15EXs to Eglin Air Force Base (AFB) in Florida, US, for testing.

The company will deliver the remaining six aircraft of Lot 1 to Eglin AFB in the fiscal year 2023.

Lot 2 and Lot 3 aircraft will be handed over fiscal 2024 and 2025 respectively.

Recently, the USAF said it is conducting the initial operational test and evaluation mission for F-15EX Eagle ll at Nellis AFB in Nevada, US.