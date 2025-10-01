The portable “Cloud-in-a-box” solution facilitates secure tactical edge collaboration. Credit: General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc., a General Dynamics Company.

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a unit of General Dynamics, and Google Public Sector have demonstrated Google Distributed Cloud (GDC) air-gapped appliance at the “tactical edge”.

This demonstration took place within the broader context of Exercise Mobility Guardian 2025, the US Air Force’s biennial military exercise in the Indo-Pacific.

The GDC air-gapped appliance is a portable ‘cloud-in-a-box’ solution enables collaboration among Air Force teams, addressing seven mission-critical use cases such as language translation and optical character recognition among others.

Leveraging advanced AI, including Google’s open large language models, the appliance facilitates real-time data synthesis, generating insights to support faster decision-making.

The GDC solution is approved by the US Department of War (DOW). It applies zero trust principles to ensure controlled user access across various communication channels.

Additionally, the solution supports hybrid-cloud flexibility and allows teams to quickly update mission software securely.

GDIT defence senior vice president Brian Sheridan said: “This solution is a major milestone for defence technology and provides a critical advantage to our troops – bringing cloud, AI and secure collaboration directly to the edge to support fast, informed and decisive action.”

Led by the Air Mobility Command, Exercise Mobility Guardian aims to enhance interoperability and readiness across a spectrum of air mobility operations. It brings together thousands of airmen from multiple nations to showcase rapid deployment capabilities in Denied, Disrupted, Intermittent, and Limited (D-DIL) environments.

Mobility Guardian 2025 is part of a series of events where GDIT has demonstrated tactical edge solutions for defence.

Earlier demonstrations included an advanced AI solution for air defence systems at the Technology Readiness Experimentation event and a zero trust capability at Talisman Sabre 2023 for secure data sharing among global mission partners.

Recently, GDIT secured a $1.5bn contract to modernise the enterprise IT infrastructure of the US Strategic Command (STRATCOM).

