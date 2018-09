Remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) system manufacturer General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA‑ASI) has added computer software company Sentient Vision Systems to further expand Team Reaper Australia.

Sentient Vision is the provider of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance solutions for all unmanned aerial system programme of the country.

With the addition of the company, GA‑ASI will be able to reinforce Team Reaper Australia as the suitable solution to meet Australia’s Project Air 7003 requirement.



“Project Air 7003 has been designed to provide the Australian Defence Force with an armed medium-altitude, long-endurance RPA system.”

GA-ASI chief executive officer Linden Blue said: “General Atomics recognises the importance of having a robust team of Australian industry partners to support the Air 7003 requirements.

“We continue to be committed to partnerships with Australian industry and to providing a capable, affordable RPA system to the ADF.”

Comprising ten local companies, Project Air 7003 has been designed to provide the Australian Defence Force (ADF) with an armed medium-altitude, long-endurance RPA system, which will include aircraft and ground control stations that will be fully interoperable with the country’s allies.

First announced last year, Team Reaper Australia has now been expanded to ten companies, including Cobham Australia, CAE Australia, Raytheon Australia, Flight Data Systems, TAE Aerospace, Rockwell Collins, Ultra Electronics Australia, Airspeed, Quickstep Holdings.

GA-ASI’s MQ-9A Reaper is a turboprop-powered, multi-mission unmanned aerial vehicle that has an endurance of more than 27 hours.

With the capability to travel at speeds of 240k true airspeed, the RPA system can operate at a height of up to 50,000ft and has a payload capacity of 3,850lb.