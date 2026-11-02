Officials during ribbon cutting ceremony of new RSO facility. Credit: © General Atomics.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI) has opened a Remote Split Operations facility near Grand Forks, North Dakota, from which it will support MQ-9A missions for US Africa Command (AFRICOM).

The facility will be used under the company’s Contractor-Owned, Contractor-Operated lease arrangement for MQ-9A remotely piloted aircraft.

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General Atomics said pilots conducting the operations will be moved from Africa to North Dakota.

The facility was formally opened on 30 October at the company’s Flight Test & Training Center, attended by US Senator John Hoeven and GA-ASI chief executive Linden Blue.

Hoeven said the arrangement would save US Africa Command more than $10m a year by operating missions from Grand Forks rather than overseas.

“General Atomics is moving pilots from Africa to Grand Forks to remotely fly their missions for AFRICOM. Doing so makes perfect sense, and that’s why we worked through the Senate Defense Appropriations Committee to make it happen,” Hoeven said.

The senator added that the operation would expand the state’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance work.

Blue said the site would reduce both the number of personnel required abroad and the cost of the lease arrangement to the US government.

The company expects the facility to create about 50 jobs in the Grand Forks area.

He said: “Setting up our remote flight operations here in North Dakota will allow us to decrease the number of personnel required overseas, significantly reducing the cost of the COCO to the US Government and, more importantly, significantly increase the safety for our personnel. It will also bring approximately 50 well-paying jobs to the Grand Forks community.”

The MQ-9A is a medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) remotely piloted aircraft, which can remain airborne for more than 27 hours, operate at altitudes of up to 50,000ft and reach speeds of 240 knots true airspeed.

According to GA-ASI, the aircraft can carry a range of mission systems, including electro-optical and infrared sensors, the Lynx multi-mode radar, maritime surveillance radar, electronic support measures, laser designators, and weapons or other payload packages.