Fujifilm secures order from US DoD to provide Synapse PACS

Several USAF bases, including Kadena AB, Yokota AB, Misawa AB, Kunsan AB and Osan AB, will rely on the new Fujifilm’s Synapse PACS technology. Credit: US Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. John R Nimmo, Sr./ Flickr (Creative Commons).

Fujifilm Healthcare Americas has received a Pacific Air Forces/Navy (PACAF) order from the US Department of Defence (DoD) to provide the Synapse PACS solution.

The order was earned through the company’s 2017 DIN-PACS contract with the Defence Logistics Agency.

Fujifilm’s Synapse PACS is a zero-footprint server-side PACS system, which functions as a comprehensive enterprise imaging system to provide secure imaging and reporting access beyond radiology departments.

Synapse PACS will standardise the digital imaging network’s picture archiving and communication systems (DIN-PACS) across the US Naval and Air Force (USAF) medical treatment facilities.

Related

The system will provide improved services, imaging modalities and enhanced image distribution for clinical users across the 14 US Naval and Air Force medical treatment facilities.

The facilities include Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson (JBER), Eielson Air Base (AB), Yokota AB, Misawa AB, Kunsan AB, Osan AB, Kadena AB, Hickam AFB, US Naval Hospital (USNH) Guantanamo Bay, USNH Yokosuka Japan, USNH Guam, and more.

Fujifilm Healthcare Americas medical informatics senior vice-president Bill Lacy said: “As we continue to augment our PACS technology, we’re able to address a number of critical customer needs, including a modern IT architecture, security, cost savings, operational efficiencies, streamlined provider workflow, and most importantly improved patient outcomes.”

A next-generation scalable solution, Synapse PACS is designed to support clinical collaboration and workflow efficiency by integrating imaging data across the enterprise.

The technology was chosen by the US DoD to strengthen the government’s current healthcare operations.

Fujifilm’s PACS system will effectively integrate with the US Army and Navy Enterprise Clinical Imaging Archive (ECIA) and the Air Force’s Data Centre (IDC) image repositories.