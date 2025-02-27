Improvements were delivered at half of Colombia’s military air traffic control sites. Credit: TheHighestQualityImages/Shutterstock.

Frequentis has updated the Colombian Air Force (FAC) iSecCOM communication systems, as part of a broader modernisation effort to strengthen the service’s defence capabilities.

This effort also included delivering improvements at half of the military air traffic control sites throughout the nation.

The iSecCOM system delivers both single and dual security domain (RED/BLACK) IP voice communications for tactical and operational command and control within the civil and military sectors.

Designed to meet military and industry standards, the system equips operators with tools for effective mission management.

These include telephone, intercom, radio, recording, data, and conference services, all accessible through a customisable human-machine interface.

Developed in accordance with ED-153 [SWAL 3] standards, iSecCOM facilitates network-level convergence, bolstering communication efficiency across various military operations.

Frequentis Defence vice president Peter Skiczuk said: “Colombia is a reference point in the global defence market. By choosing Frequentis solutions, the Colombian Air Force reaffirms its trust in the quality, reliability, and innovation of our critical communication systems.

“This project marks the next step in our longstanding relationship, where we continue to provide advanced, secure solutions for the future of defence.”

Given Colombia’s strategic position connecting North and South America, it plays a vital role in global defence and security, the company noted.

A report by GlobalData titled “Colombia Defense Market 2024-2029” projects a growth in Colombia’s defence expenditure.

The report forecasts an increase from $8.9bn in 2020 to $13.7bn in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% over the four-year period.

Furthermore, the defence budget is expected to rise from $13.7bn in 2025 to $18bn by 2029, with a solid CAGR of 7%.

The acquisition budget is also set to expand from $1.8bn in 2025 to $3.1bn in 2029, marking a CAGR of 14.5%.

Earlier in February 2025, Frequentis received funding from the KoPa_45 economic stimulus package, which is allocated for five projects focused on mission-critical digital broadband communication.