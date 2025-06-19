GlobalEye provides long-range detection and identification of objects in air, at sea and over land. Credit: Saab AB.

The defence procurement agency of France, Direction générale de l’armement (DGA), has signed a joint declaration of intent with Sweden’s Saab to purchase GlobalEye early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft.

As per the declaration signed at the Paris Air Show, the DGA revealed it intends to purchase two AEW&C aircraft, with options to acquire two additional units.

The deal also encompasses associated ground support, training, and maintenance services.

Following this declaration of intent, a final review process is expected to take place, with a contract anticipated to be secured in the subsequent months.

As of now, no formal contract has been signed, nor has Saab received an official order from France.

Saab president and CEO Micael Johansson said: “We welcome today’s announcement by France about the intention to procure GlobalEye, which will enhance the French Armed Forces’ situational awareness and threat detection across the air, land and sea domains. Our solution will enable France to maintain full sovereign control of its airborne early warning and control capability.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

GlobalEye is a multi-domain surveillance technology that combines various sensors to detect and identify targets from great distances on land, at sea, and in the air. It is built upon Bombardier’s Global 6000/6500 series of business jet aircraft.

This aircraft is designed to deliver real-time intelligence to military forces, thereby improving their ability to monitor environments and recognise potential threats swiftly.

“A strong collaboration between Sweden and France strengthens Nato’s collective defence. France today communicated its intent to acquire 4 Global Eye aircraft. This will benefit our countries & deepen interoperability. We also signed a road map on further defence cooperation,” Sweden Defence Minister Pal Jonson said in a post on X.

Separately, Saab has established a framework agreement with Sabena technics, a French company specializing in aircraft maintenance and modifications.

This agreement pertains to modification work on Saab’s GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft.

Saab’s business area Aeronautics head Lars Tossman said: “This reenforces Saab’s commitment to collaborate with French industry while supporting the expansion of our modification capacity to meet the increasing demand for GlobalEye. Sabena technics has the expertise and experience to provide this support.”

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up