The US Air Force Installation Contracting Agency has awarded a contract to Fluor to repair the Ascension Island Auxiliary Airfield runway.

The task order contract is worth about $170m and was awarded to the company’s Fluor AMEC II entity under the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program IV (AFCAP IV).

Fluor said that the cost-plus, fixed-fee task order will run for up to 28 months.

Fluor Government Group president Tom D’Agostino said: “We are honoured to be selected to support the airforce and to be a part of its global mission.

“Ascension Auxiliary Airfield is in a strategic location and the runway is the lifeline to the island. Fluor excels at projects like this where it delivers timely and cost-effective solutions in some of the most remote and difficult locations in the world.”



Ascension Island is an isolated volcanic island and is located south of the equator in the South Atlantic Ocean.

The island is part of the British Overseas Territory of St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha under the sovereignty of the British Crown.

The US Air Force established AFCAP to fulfil the Department of Defense’s global mission during contingency events.

It provides additional capabilities to the airforce and other government agencies to offer support to the logistic requirements of its deployed forces through the use of civilian contractors.

In July 2015, Fluor and its joint venture partner AMEC Foster Wheeler were awarded a position by the Air Force Installation Contracting Agency on the AFCAP IV for six years.