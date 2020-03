Flinders University has announced the establishment of a National Electronic Warfare Centre at its Tonsley campus located in South Australia.

Jointly funded by Defence and Flinders University, the new centre will be established as part of a five-year $5m initiative to grow the electronic warfare (EW) defence workforce.

It will use training programmes and research to develop and sustain EW related skills in defence.

Minister for Defence, Senator Linda Reynolds said that the centre will provide strategic and tactical advantages to the Australian Defence Force (ADF) to keep pace with the evolving operating environment.

Reynolds further added: “The government is committed to providing the ADF with the best possible capability to defend Australia’s national interests. That is why we are investing an unprecedented $20bn over the next decade in electronic warfare capabilities in the ADF.”



As part of the partnership between defence and Flinders University, a chair of EW will be established at the Tonsley campus.

The chair will provide leadership in the establishment of Flinders University as a provider of education and research in EW and deliver a range of joint R&D activities within the university.

Activities will explore potential and emerging EW-related disruptive technologies.

Simultaneously, Flinders University, the Defence Science and Technology Group (DST), Joint Capabilities Group and industry group DEWC signed a memorandum of understanding to deliver education and training to build an EW workforce to support the national interest.

EW involves protection and management of the use of the electromagnetic spectrum, including radar, electro-optic and communications systems.