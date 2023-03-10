The Royal Saudi Air Force operates six Eurofighter Typhoons out of RAF Coningsby. Credit: Royal Air Force/Allied Air Command Public Affairs Office.

The Royal Air Force (RAF)-hosted multinational live-fly exercise, Cobra Warrior 2023, is currently underway in the UK.

Involving 70 aircraft, the exercise’s first iteration marks first-time participation from Finland, India and Saudi Arabia, along with air force detachments from Belgium and the US.

Participants will have an opportunity to hone their skills in ‘high intensity, large force, tactical air warfighting operations’.

RAF Waddington Station commander group captain Mark Lorriman-Hughes said: “It is wonderful once again to welcome our fellow RAF and international colleagues to RAF Waddington to participate in this world-class air exercise.

“Cobra Warrior provides an invaluable opportunity for international Allies and Partners to train together in developing operational tactics in the air.”

Held twice a year, the exercise is being supervised by staff at RAF Waddington and will run until 24 March.

The assets taking part in the drill include US aircraft based in the UK, the Royal Saudi Air Force’s six Eurofighter Typhoons, the Indian Air Force’s five Mirage 2000 aircraft, the Belgian Air Force’s six F-16s and the Finnish Air Force’s six F-18s.

The UK has deployed its Joint Helicopter Command aircraft, Air Mobility Force and elements of 16 Air Assault Brigade to take part in the training.

RAF Brize Norton’s Voyager aircraft will perform air-to-air refuelling operations to support the fighter jets.

92 Squadron Commanding Officer squadron leader John Mcfadden said: “We are looking forward to delivering Exercise Cobra Warrior 23-1.

“Our staff at 92 Sqn have developed a challenging Air-led multi-domain exercise focused on pitting our Nato, JEF and International partners against a capable peer adversary within a challenging and complex environment.”