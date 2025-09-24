Firehawk Aerospace employs additive manufacturing for safer, more flexible rocket propulsion systems. Credit: © Firehawk Aerospace Inc.

Defence technology company Firehawk Aerospace has been granted a $4m contract by AFWERX under the Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) initiative to enhance the range capabilities of solid fuel rocket motors.

AFWERX is the US Air Force’s innovation arm that funds and accelerates commercial technology for military use.

The contract involves the use of 3D printed thermoplastic-based propellant and aims to optimise the performance of these propulsion systems.

Firehawk’s approach employs its proprietary additive manufacturing techniques that promise to deliver safer, more adaptable, and higher-performing rocket propulsion systems.

These advancements are expected to benefit tactical and strategic defence initiatives by offering increased operational flexibility and supply chain robustness.

The contract is facilitated through the Department of the Air Force’s (DAF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Open Topic programme.

It mandates Firehawk to develop and conduct hot fire tests on solutions with optimised formulations and geometries tailored for extended range.

AFWERX, in collaboration with the Air Force Research Laboratory and SpaceWERX, is dedicated to expediting the SBIR and STTR processes.

This partnership focuses on nurturing technological advancements, enhancing the small business experience by shortening proposal-to-award timelines, broadening the applicant pool, and reducing administrative burdens through ongoing process improvements.

Firehawk co-founder and CEO Will Edwards said: “Firehawk is challenging decades of traditional propulsion technology, while delivering performance that redefines what’s possible.

“This award is testament to our commitment to deliver propulsion systems that perform under pressure, adapt to the mission, and enable those on the front lines to execute with confidence. We’re building for the operational realities our forces face today and those that lie ahead, to give our warfighters the edge.”

Since 2018, the DAF has been offering Open Topic SBIR/STTR programme, broadening its support for diverse innovations within the defence sector.

