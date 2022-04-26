View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
April 26, 2022

Finnish Air Force to participate in Ilmataktiikka 22 live air exercise

The exercise will train the participating units to fight effectively in challenging situations.

Finnish
The exercise will see the participation of Finnish Air Force’s F/A-18 Hornet multi-role fighters. Credit: Finnish Air Force.

The Finnish Air Force is set to take part in the live air training exercise, Ilmataktiikka 22, which will commence on 2 May.

Concluding on 6 May, the five-day exercise will provide an opportunity for air force personnel to hone their skills to fight in tactically challenging environments.

The exercise is expected to involve around 30 aircraft, including two Hawk jet trainer aircraft, 24 F/A-18 Hornet multi-role fighters, and other transport and liaison aircraft.

All flight operations during the exercise will be carried out at the border area of Rovaniemi, Kuusamo, Joensuu, Kuopio, Jyväskylä and Oulu.

The Finnish Air Force’s fighters participating in the exercise will operate out of Oulunsalo.

Exercise director colonel Timo Herranen said: “Ilmataktiikka 22 will offer an important opportunity to further develop air force tactics and air combat techniques.

“The main operating base for the fighters carrying out air defence duties will be Rissala while Rovaniemi will host the aircraft simulating the adversary.

“The objective of the exercise will be to train fighter squadrons and control and reporting centres’ personnel in tactically challenging scenarios.”

Ilmataktiikka 22 will involve various tactically challenging scenarios such as supersonic and low-altitude flights, at an altitude of more than 10km.

In addition, the participating aircraft are also expected to deploy countermeasures, including flares and chaff, which are used by the airmen to avoid detection by adversary air defence systems.

Herranen added: “Through continuous development that takes into account the operating environment, and through the training of our airmen, we ensure that we are capable to fight effectively in all situations.”

Related Companies
CCP Gransden

Advanced Composites Design and Manufacturing Solutions

Visit Profile
Tactical Headsets Sweden AB

Patented Headsets For Any Noise Or Environment

Visit Profile
Viable Power Conversion Technologies

Rugged Custom Power Supply Solutions for Aerospace and Defense Applications

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU