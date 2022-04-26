Finnish Air Force to participate in Ilmataktiikka 22 live air exercise

The exercise will see the participation of Finnish Air Force’s F/A-18 Hornet multi-role fighters. Credit: Finnish Air Force.

The Finnish Air Force is set to take part in the live air training exercise, Ilmataktiikka 22, which will commence on 2 May.

Concluding on 6 May, the five-day exercise will provide an opportunity for air force personnel to hone their skills to fight in tactically challenging environments.

The exercise is expected to involve around 30 aircraft, including two Hawk jet trainer aircraft, 24 F/A-18 Hornet multi-role fighters, and other transport and liaison aircraft.

All flight operations during the exercise will be carried out at the border area of Rovaniemi, Kuusamo, Joensuu, Kuopio, Jyväskylä and Oulu.

The Finnish Air Force’s fighters participating in the exercise will operate out of Oulunsalo.

Exercise director colonel Timo Herranen said: “Ilmataktiikka 22 will offer an important opportunity to further develop air force tactics and air combat techniques.

“The main operating base for the fighters carrying out air defence duties will be Rissala while Rovaniemi will host the aircraft simulating the adversary.

“The objective of the exercise will be to train fighter squadrons and control and reporting centres’ personnel in tactically challenging scenarios.”

Ilmataktiikka 22 will involve various tactically challenging scenarios such as supersonic and low-altitude flights, at an altitude of more than 10km.

In addition, the participating aircraft are also expected to deploy countermeasures, including flares and chaff, which are used by the airmen to avoid detection by adversary air defence systems.

Herranen added: “Through continuous development that takes into account the operating environment, and through the training of our airmen, we ensure that we are capable to fight effectively in all situations.”