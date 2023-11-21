UK Typhoon FGR4 fighters flying over West Falkland Island during a routine training flight in 2018. Credit: UK MoD/Crown copyright

The election victory of Argentine President-elect Javier Milei on 19 November has prompted a reaction from the UK Government, with UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps stating on social media that the Falkland Islands “are British”, a stance that was described as “non-negotiable and undeniable”.

Making the statement on X, formerly Twitter, Shapps recalled that a 2013 referendum result on the Falkland Islands resulted in “99.8% of islanders voted to remain British”, with the UK committed two defending Falkland Islands residents’ “right to self-determination”.

Shapps also noted that the Batch 2 River class offshore patrol vessel HMS Forth had arrived within the Falkland Islands area of operations to replace sister ship HMS Medway as it rotated out. Lightly armed, the Batch 2 River class displace around 2,000 tonnes and typically used for maritime security operations far short of warfighting.

The Falkland Islands are British. That is non-negotiable and undeniable 🇬🇧🇫🇰



99.8% of islanders voted to remain British and we will always defend their right to self-determination and the UK’s sovereignty with @HMS_Forth now back to protect the islands.https://t.co/9Hlj2FegpF — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) November 21, 2023

Comments attributed to the far-right populist Milei during the election campaign said that the country had a “non-negotiable” sovereignty over the Falkland Islands.

The UK and Argentina both have historic claims to the Falkland Islands, which is a collection of islands in the South Atlantic around 300km east of Argentina’s Patagonia region. The two countries fought a war in 1981 following Argentina’s invasion of the UK-controlled islands, resulting in hundreds of military deaths on both sides, and the UK retaining sovereignty.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The UK also holds sovereignty over South Georgia and the Sandwich Islands some 1,500km further east of the Falkland Islands.

Following the war, the UK moved to increase its permanent defence presence on the Falkland Islands, recently clarified in a series of parliamentary written responses on 17 November, outlining a fixed military aviation force of four Typhoon jets, supported by one transport aircraft (typically an A400M Atlas) and one A330 MRTT air-to-air refuelling aircraft.

The aforementioned HMS Forth is tasked as the permanent Falkland Islands patrol ship and is supported by UK military presence in the West Africa region. It is thought that Royal Navy nuclear-powered attack submarines make frequent deployments to the South Atlantic in support of UK sovereignty of the Falkland Islands.

There are around 1,500 UK military personnel stationed on the Falkland Islands at any one time.

Argentina’s defence aspirations progress in 2023

According to GlobalData’s analysis of defence spending in Argentina, published in March this year, the country recorded $2.4bn (854.55bn pesos) in military expenditure in 2023. Over the next five years, Argentina is forecast to register a compound annual growth rate of 6.4% to value military defence spending at $3.2bn in 2028.

Analysis indicated that sovereignty disputes over the Falkland Islands and the modernisation of its armed forces have been the major drivers of Argentine defence expenditure. However, the turbulence in the Argentine economy, which was exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, has affected Argentina’s ability to spend on its armed forces.

That said, historical struggles in Argentina’s defence modernisation have moved some way towards being resolved in recent years, with progress being made in areas such as military aviation. A post on X from the US State Department earlier in October his year revealed officials had approved the transfer of F-16 fighters from Denmark to Argentina.

“The transfer reaffirms our close defence ties and steadfast support for Argentina’s air force modernisation efforts,” the US State Department post read.

Today @StateDeptPM’s Mira Resnick 🇺🇸 delivered a letter to @JorArguello approving the transfer of F-16 aircraft from Denmark 🇩🇰 to 🇦🇷Argentina. The transfer reaffirms our close defense ties and steadfast support for Argentina’s air force modernization efforts. pic.twitter.com/ia4D92An40 — Political-Military Affairs, US Dept of State (@StateDeptPM) October 11, 2023

A press statement issued on 19 November from the US Department of State said that the US “looked forward to working with President-elect Milei and his government on shared priorities that benefit the people of both countries, including protecting human rights and democracy, addressing climate change, and investing in the middle class”.

Other recent military equipment sales to Argentina include an additional four P-3 Orion maritime patrol aircraft, Bell 407GXi helicopters, as well as additional rotary acquisitions from India’s HAL and Europe’s Leonardo. Perhaps of most concern to UK defence planners is the mooted acquisition by Argentina of French Scorpene submarines, which would add a significant subsurface capability to the Argentine Navy.

However, the defence disparity between Argentina and the UK is significant, with the UK’s defence budget calculated at $63.9bn (£50.99bn) in 2022, more than 26 times the 2023 expenditure by Argentina. GlobalData analysis indicates that the UK will spend $75.6bn on defence by 2027, which will equate to 2.4% of GDP, according to the 2022 forecast.

Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Thematic Engine, which tags millions of data items across six alternative datasets – patents, jobs, deals, company filings, social media mentions and news – to themes, sectors and companies. These signals enhance our predictive capabilities, helping us to identify the most disruptive threats across each of the sectors we cover and the companies best placed to succeed.

Additional reporting by Harry McNeil.