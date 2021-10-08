USAF deploys F-15Es in support operation Castle Forge in Greece

The USAF’s F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft arrive in Greece for Castle Forge. Credit: Senior Airman David Lynn / United States European Command.

The US European Command (EUCOM) has announced the deployment of the F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft to Greece for operation Castle Forge.

The F-15Es from the US Air Force’s (USAF) 336th Fighter Squadron, 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina arrived at 110th Combat Wing in Larissa airbase in Greece.

Castle Forge is a US Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA)-led joint, multi-national training event.

The exercise is designed to provide a ‘partnership-focused environment’ that increases the US commitment to joint defence in the Black Sea region.

It is also aimed at increasing interoperability with Nato allies.



Furthermore, Castle Forge demonstrates the joint force’s combined ability to respond in times of crisis with a flexible, reassuring presence.

The deployment is part of the bilateral military cooperation between Greece and the US.

USAFE-AFAFRICA and Nato Allied Air Command commander-general Jeff Harrigian said: “This is an exciting time across the theatre as we host the Strike Eagles for some vital training.

“Castle Forge will provide a number of opportunities to hone our capabilities alongside our allies in an absolutely critical region.”

The US troops will participate in joint training missions that include advanced defence and aggressive aviation tactics, air support with joint terminal attack controller (JTAC), and air battle.

Castle Forge comprises the USAFE MAJCOM-wide ‘Agile Combat Employment Initial Operating Capability’ event.