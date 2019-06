Stakeholders of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet have signed study contracts to support the long-term development of the aircraft.

The contracts have a combined value of around €53.7m. They have been signed by Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug, EUROJET Turbo and the Nato Eurofighter & Tornado Management Agency (NETMA).

The objective of the study contracts is to look at the long-term evolution (LTE) of the Eurofighter and the EJ200 engine.

Under the agreement, the LTE study contracts will span 19 months for the aircraft and nine months for the engine elements.



Work to be performed under the contracts includes identifying technology enhancements to improve mission system architecture, the Praetorian Defensive Aids Sub System (DASS), human-machine interface, operational flexibility, and engine performance.



Stakeholders believe these improvements will keep the Typhoon aircraft operationally effective for decades to come.

The consortium that produces the aircraft includes Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo.

Eurofighter CEO Herman Claesen said: “These contracts represent a significant step in shaping the future of Eurofighter and will ensure it continues to be one of the most important assets in the future operating environment.”

EUROJET, Eurofighter and NETMA will explore technology enhancements to enhance the aircraft’s electronic warfare systems by supporting the generation, transmission and utilisation of digital data both on board and off board whilst maintaining the capability to tackle new and emerging threats.

The partners will study the potential future DASS requirements until 2050 to enable the combat jet to cope faster, easier and more affordably with new requirements.

Work will also include looking at Refreshed cockpit displays and controls, applying new adaptive power and cooling techniques and enabling the agile integration of advanced weapons.

NETMA general manager General Salvestroni said: “We are delighted to begin a new chapter in the development of the Eurofighter Typhoon. The LTE study contracts will set out a clear road map for the future of the platform that will make it relevant and resilient for decades to come.”