Russia’s Su-35 aircraft. Credit: aarrows/Shutterstock.com.

Ethiopia has taken delivery of 12 Russian-made Su-35 fighter jets, according to an announcement by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The prime minister shared this update on X, coinciding with his visit to Moscow for the Russia-Africa Summit, a two-day event focused on expanding Russia’s security and economic partnerships with African nations.

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Abiy said the fighter jets had arrived a year earlier than originally scheduled, placing Ethiopia at the forefront of air power in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“In accordance with our prior agreement with the Russian government, we have today taken delivery of the first twelve Su-35 4++ Generation fighter jets. By equipping itself with these fighter jets, Ethiopia has taken the lead among Sub-Saharan African nations,” he said on X.

The Su-35 aircraft, as detailed by Abiy and reported by the BBC, are capable of both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, and can detect and engage incoming cruise missiles at distances of up to 200km.

In addition to the aircraft delivery, the Prime Minister revealed that Ethiopia will receive four S-400 air defence batteries.

The S-400 system, which builds upon the earlier S-300 model, is designed to counter a broad spectrum of aerial threats, including aircraft, uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles, at ranges of up to 400km and altitudes reaching 30km.

Expected timeline for delivery of S-400 was not disclosed.

The BBC reported citing Abiy that the two nations signed the contracts to acquire the Su-35 jets and the S-400 defence systems several years ago.

The delivery comes as Ethiopia’s military is engaged in renewed armed confrontations with rebels in the northern Tigray region, as well as facing a separate insurgency in neighbouring Amhara.

Abiy said: “This historic achievement further reinforces our nation’s sovereignty and significantly enhances our capabilities as we endeavour to secure both national and regional stability in the years ahead.”