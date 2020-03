Artificial intelligence (AI) geospatial company Enview has won a contract from the US Air Force’s (USAF) AFVentures Strategic Financing (STRATFI) programme.

The strategic financing contract was announced during a virtual US Air Force technology accelerator programme (AFWERX) event.

The virtual event saw airforce innovation teams in Washington DC, Austin, and Las Vegas connect with defence technology innovation providers.

US Air Force Acquisition, Technology and Logistics assistant secretary Dr Will Roper said: “If we’re not working with the best innovators in the world, then we will lose the technology advantage that we have. Getting this right is not just innovation, it is imperative.”

Enview’s technology platform was selected after an extensive evaluation process.



The company’s geospatial AI platform has been deployed at technology readiness level (TRL) 9.

It is used by Fortune 500 companies for automated 3D mapping of terrain, buildings, vegetation, infrastructure, line of sight, change detection and route planning.

The rapid generation of 3D maps enhances tactical and theatre-level decision-making, which in turn improves mission readiness and reduce action time.

Furthermore, the geospatial AI supports disaster relief scenarios and cruise missile defeat requirements.

Enview co-founder and CEO Dr San Gunawardana said: “We continue to see widespread demand for Enview across the airforce and the broader US Department of Defense (DoD).

“We’re honoured to receive this strategic increase as it will enable us to accelerate deployment of our dual-use capability to support airmen by providing an automated 3D virtualisation of the battlespace, a need I saw first-hand while I was in Afghanistan.”

Enview is also a recipient of contracts from various USAF teams and other DoD components including the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and the Strategic Development Planning & Experiment office (SPDE).