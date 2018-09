Advanced mixed-signal optics products provider Emcore has secured a new long-term contract for the delivery of fibre-optic gyroscope (FOG) modules to Raytheon.

Valued at more than $18m, the contract will continue for a period of four years as the company carries out the delivery of the high-performance modules for use in airborne optical targeting systems.

Emcore has already delivered more than 1,000 units of its custom-designed, closed-loop, single-axis FOG modules to Raytheon.



Emcore Aerospace and Defence vice-president and general manager David Faulkner said: “With our latest advancements in integrated FOG optics and electronics, Emcore has been able to achieve cost and performance standards that meet the demanding requirements of our most important customers.

“We are extremely pleased to be awarded this contract by Raytheon to supply our latest generation, high-performance FOGs for their important programmes.”

The FOG modules would include Emcore’s tethered gyros with separate electronics and sensor modules to accommodate a wide range of installation parameters.

The performance specifications of the modules are suitable for platform stabilisation in camera systems used for optical targeting in aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and gun systems.

The FOG technology offers increased performance with lower size, weight and power (SWaP) while ensuring lower cost than competing units and existing designs.

The modules are designed for fast and precise navigation and gyrocompassing, as well as low noise line-of-sight stabilisation.