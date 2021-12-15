Embraer and TNO sign defence research and development MoU

Embraer and Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for defence research and technological developments.

The MoU is aimed at developing defence and dual-use products and services in domains such as air, sea, land, and space.

It includes technology development, joint research, and innovation process.

TNO Defense, Safety and Security managing director Marja Eijkman said: “We are very pleased to strengthen our relationship with Embraer Defense & Security through this MoU.

“We see multiple opportunities to extend the cooperation and to jointly develop advanced technologies and innovations for a safe and secure society.



“We are looking forward to using our complementary knowledge and technologies in the defence and security domain for mutual benefit.”

The MoU seeks to strengthen the relationship between the two parties during the research and development (R&D) of major technologies for defence applications.

It is also aimed at enhancing the partnership between the two companies in Brazil and The Netherlands.

Embraer Defense & Security president and CEO Jackson Schneider said: “We truly believe that this MoU can generate a lot of value for both parties.

“We have seen a great synergy between TNO, and Embraer related to our company’s complementarity defence and security expertise.

“Also, we believe that together we can advance in research in fields such as autonomy and artificial intelligence, which are very important for us.”

Last month, Embraer began structural assembly work on the first of two KC-390 Millennium aircraft for Hungary at its Gavião Peixoto facility.