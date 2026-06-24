Hungarian Air Force’s C-390 Millennium. Credit: Embraer.

Embraer and Portuguese aerospace company OGMA have completed the first scheduled 24-month maintenance for a Hungarian Air Force C-390 Millennium aircraft.

The maintenance was carried out at OGMA’s facilities in Portugal.

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According to Embraer, this maintenance marks a significant step in the ongoing support of the C-390 Millennium programme in Europe.

It follows a recently finalised service agreement between Embraer and the Hungarian Air Force to provide continued fleet support.

The contract covers maintenance, logistics, and technical support services for Hungary’s C-390 Millennium fleet, utilising Embraer’s European service infrastructure.

Hungary is the second North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) member after Portugal to operate the C-390 Millennium aircraft.

The Hungarian Air Force took delivery of its first C-390 Millennium in September 2024 and the second in November 2025.

Hungarian Air Force commander Brigadier General Tamás Bali said: “The completion of this first C-390 Millennium maintenance at OGMA marks an important milestone for our operations.

“The close collaboration between the Hungarian Air Force, OGMA, and Embraer ensured a smooth and well-coordinated process. We are highly satisfied with the outcome and the level of support provided throughout the activity.”

The C-390 Millennium is designed to perform multiple roles, such as cargo and troop transport, medical evacuation, humanitarian missions, search and rescue, precision airdrop operations, paratrooper deployment, and air-to-air refuelling.

It offers a payload capacity of 26 tonnes, with a speed of 470 knots, and is configured to meet Nato standards in both hardware and avionics, including its communications suite.

The Hungarian C-390 Millennium aircraft are the first of the type equipped with a modular roll-on/roll-off Intensive Care Unit (ICU), enabling advanced medical mission capabilities.