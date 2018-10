Brazilian aviation authority Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) has awarded the Type Certificate to aerospace conglomerate Embraer for its multi-mission military transport aircraft KC-390.

The receipt of the ANAC certificate advances the KC-390 towards its military certification expected by the end of next year when the aircraft will reach its final operational capability.

Embraer president and chief executive officer Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva said: “The certification of KC-390, the largest and most complex aircraft developed throughout Embraer’s history, expresses the high technological level achieved by the company.



“I would like to congratulate the teams that participated in the development of this programme in partnership with the Brazilian Air Force.”

The tactical transport aircraft is currently under development and has been designed to set new standards in its category while offering a low lifecycle cost.

Embraer Defense and Security president and chief executive officer Jackson Schneider said: “We are honoured and proud of the development of the KC-390, which will become the backbone of FAB’s transport aviation in the coming decades.

“Extremely efficient and capable of fulfilling a wide range of missions, the KC-390 will certainly represent a leap in the operational capability of the Brazilian Air Force.”

The medium-range airlifter is capable of carrying out a wide range of missions such as transport, air delivery, aerial refuelling, search and rescue, and forest firefighting.

The 111.25ft-long aircraft has a width of 115.03ft and height of 33.66ft. It can travel at a speed of 459k and at a range of 2,592nm.

Earlier this month, the company successfully completed the maiden flight of the first series production airlift KC-390.