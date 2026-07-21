Embraer and Anduril plan to integrate B-500M stand-off cruise missile into the C-390 Millennium. Credit: Embraer.

Embraer has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Anduril to jointly pursue the integration of the latter’s Barracuda-500M (B-500M) stand-off cruise missile onto its C-390 Millennium military transport aircraft.

The agreement was signed on 20 July 2026 at the Farnborough Airshow.

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The collaboration aims to enhance the operational flexibility of the C-390 Millennium by enabling it to launch palletised Barracuda-500M munitions, providing a rapidly deployable solution for modern military needs, Embraer stated.

The two companies plan to explore new operational concepts that leverage massed, stand-off effects using the C-390’s airlift platform.

Anduril describes the Barracuda-500M as a mass-producible cruise missile designed for cost-effective, large-scale employment.

According to the company, the pallet-launched variant enables airlift aircraft to deploy dozens of munitions simultaneously, which could dramatically increase strike capacity and introduce new options for force employment.

The C-390 Millennium is a modern medium military transport aircraft now in service with multiple air forces, including those of Brazil, Portugal, Hungary, South Korea, and other countries.

Designed for multiple missions, the C-390 can carry up to 26 tons of payload, with a top cruise of 470 knots, and extended range.

The aircraft supports troop and cargo transport, equipment and personnel airdrops, medical evacuation, and search and rescue operations. It is also capable of supporting firefighting and humanitarian missions and can be rapidly configured for aerial refuelling roles as needed.

Embraer Defence and Security president and CEO Bosco Da Costa Junior said: “This collaboration with Anduril marks another important step in the evolution of the C-390 Millennium.

“By exploring the integration of stand-off launch capabilities for palletised, kinetic, and non-kinetic effects, we are further expanding the aircraft’s flexibility to meet the evolving needs of modern air forces.”

Anduril conducted the first successful flight test of the pallet-launched Barracuda-500M in September 2024 and reports that dozens of further tests have validated the system’s capabilities.

These have included demonstrations of networked collaborative autonomy, payload performance, and terminal engagements.

The company has also established procurement framework agreements with the US Department of War and reached a localised production agreement with PGZ in Poland, further extending potential applications for the Barracuda-500M system.

Anduril Global Defence senior vice president Greg Kausner said: “Integrating the pallet-launched Barracuda-500M with Embraer’s C-390 Millennium gives allied militaries a new way to generate massed, stand-off effects from a proven airlift platform.”