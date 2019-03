Elbit Systems has announced that its terrain following and terrain avoidance (TF/TA) system has become operational on board C-130 aircraft of an undisclosed airforce.

The move comes after the system completed extensive flight testing and verification by special operations pilots.

The TF/TA system on board the aircraft is part of the company’s lead comprehensive C-130 avionics upgrade programme.



In October 2012, Elbit partnered with Northrop Grumman to develop the TF/TA system. As part of the collaboration, Elbit combined its TF/TA head-up display (TA/TF HUD) application with Northrop Grumman’s AN/APN-241 terrain following radar for an avionics upgrade for C-130 Hercules transport aircraft.

The system is designed to support flying and manoeuvring in TF/TA flight mode under all weather conditions during the day and at night.

“Elbit Systems offers the TF/TA system developed at the Futures Lab innovation centre for military airlifters and helicopters.”

Military transport aircraft using the TF/TA system can conduct low altitude flights in instrument meteorological conditions (IMC).

Elbit’s TF/TA system brings together high-resolution ground mapping data from an on-board terrain following radar and a digital terrain elevation database.

The ability of the system’s real-time terrain data processing and advanced algorithms take into consideration the aircraft’s flight performance characteristics and allow pilots to predict variations in terrain.

In addition, this will provide optimised climb / descent commands to keep the aircraft in the selected altitude throughout the mission.

The company provides customers with the ability to implement the system as part of its basic communication, navigation and surveillance / air traffic management (CNS/ATM) avionics upgrade suite or as an independent component.