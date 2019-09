Elbit Systems of America has been selected to supply cockpit displays and other products for Boeing’s T-X advanced pilot training aircraft.

Under the agreement, Elbit Systems will provide large area displays, air and ground datalinks, and embedded training capabilities.

The T-X trainer will serve as the future trainer of the US Air Force (USAF) to meet the training needs of future fighter and bomber pilots.

Elbit Systems of America president and CEORaanan Horowitz said: “We are supremely proud to be trusted by Boeing and the US Air Force to supply these mission-critical products and vital training systems.

“Future pilots will greatly benefit from the revolutionary flight training capabilities featured in the T-X.”



The components to be provided by Elbit Systems will include large area displays (LADs), upfront control panels, engine fuel indicators, head up displays and related line replaceable units.

The datalinks will enable the T-X trainer jet’s on board virtual avionics and the Integrated Live / Virtual / Constructive capability.

In a statement, Elbit Systems said: “This cutting edge capability simulates the advanced avionics, sensors and weapons utilised by fifth-generation fighters like the F-22 and F-35, enabling T-X pilots to virtually operate those systems while flying the lower cost-to-operate T-X aircraft.”

Boeing was awarded a potential $9.2bn contract for the USAF’s T-X advanced pilot training programme in September last year.

The contract involves the delivery of 351 units of the T-X aircraft to the USAF. As the prime contractor, the company will also supply 46 simulators and associated ground equipment.

Saab is Boeing’s partner in the development and production of the trainer jet. The Swedish firm won a contract from Boeing in October for the engineering and manufacturing development phase.

In July, Boeing conducted the maiden flight of the T-X training aircraft under the EMD phase.