Frontier is designed to instantly detect, classify, and assess threats autonomously. Credit: © Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israel’s Elbit Systems has unveiled a new “wide-area persistent surveillance system”, aimed at tackling the challenges of border defence.

Known as Frontier, the system is engineered to autonomously detect, classify, and evaluate threats instantly. It has been presented at the DSEI 2025 exhibition.

The system employs AI to enhance intelligence collection and decision-making across land, air, and maritime environments.

Frontier’s AI-based adaptive routine learning capability enables it to analyse extensive data sets, learn from operational patterns, and identify irregularities, stated the company.

Additionally, it evaluates risk levels of detected threats and offering operators actionable insights for prompt action.

The system can autonomously operate diverse sensors and reduces the burden on operational teams and minimising costs without compromising on mission performance.

It is also compatible with a range of command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence (C4I) systems.

According to Elbit Systems, Frontier can be implemented by border security forces, military units, government agencies, critical infrastructure facilities among others.

“By combining smart edge computing with multi-sensor investigation, Frontier filters out false alarms, prioritises real threats, and delivers clear, actionable intelligence. No predefined zones. No video feeds. Just real-time insights where they matter most,” Elbit Systems said in a LinkedIn post.

Previously, the Israeli Ministry of Defence (IMoD) accused the UK government of “discrimination” after the imposition of “unilateral restrictions” on the official participation of Israeli government and military officials at the exhibition.

In July 2025, Elbit Systems secured a $260m contract from Airbus Defence and Space to supply J-MUSIC Directed Infrared Counter Measures systems.

