Elbit Systems to supply Lizard modular kits to Asia-Pacific nation

Lizard can track the laser spot, even in severe conditions. Credit: © Elbit Systems.

Elbit Systems has been awarded a $220m contract to deliver airborne precision guidance kits for airborne munitions to a country in the Asia-Pacific.

The performance period of the contract is around 15 months.

As part of the latest contract, the company will provide its Lizard precision guidance kit for the general-purpose airborne warheads.

Elbit Systems CEO and president Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis said: “There is an increase in the demand for our precision fire capabilities as high accuracy has become an operational imperative across all domains of operations.

“Armed forces around the globe are requiring solutions that enable efficient conversion of ammunition stockpiles into a capability that is relevant in modern warfare, especially in light of lessons learned from recent military conflicts.”

Elbit Systems’ Lizard is a laser-based precision guidance kit that offers laser seeker and dual mode (GPS/INS and laser) guidance options.

It allows Western and Eastern versions of the general-purpose bombs to engage fast moving and high accuracy targets.

Lizard features advanced seeker technology and tracking algorithms that help in tracking the laser spot.

In addition, it can even identify targets in harsh environments while guiding the bomb to accurately strike at extended-range targets.

The cost-effective advanced weapon provides virtual training display support, is lightweight and requires minimal installation or aircraft downtime.

In 2017, Elbit Systems secured two contracts to supply airborne laser designators to Israeli firm Rafael Advanced Defence Systems.

Earlier this week, an international customer placed an order with the company for the supply of ground-based electronic warfare and signal intelligence (SIGINT) units.