Pictured is a Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet. Credit: Marek Olszewski/commons.wikimedia.org.

Israel-based company Elbit Systems has been awarded a contract to provide electronic warfare (EW) self-protection suites for a Nato member nation in Europe.

The company has not disclosed the country’s name nor the value of this contract.

The new contract requires Elbit Systems to integrate its EW self-protection suite with the fighter aircraft that is being procured for this Nato member country.

Elbit Systems intelligence, surveillance, targeting and reconnaissance (ISTAR) & EW general manager Oren Sabag said: “We are happy to continue our long-standing ability to supply our advanced electronic warfare solutions to our customers.

“The contract, which follows on previous contracts, illustrates the continued confidence in our systems.”

This EW suite will comprise Elbit Systems’ Radar Warning Receivers (RWR) and Countermeasure Dispensing Systems (CMDS).

The RWR is an operational and combat-proven system, which can detect precise locations of different adversaries in normal to dense EW scenarios.

Another primary function of this receiver is to provide early and timely warnings to the combat pilot and aircrews during a mission.

In addition, the CMDS is used for delivering an automated or manual response to the aircrew.

Apart from radar warning, this EW suite offers a wide range of capabilities, including laser warning, missile warning systems and directed countermeasures.

Elbit Systems provides EW suites for several customers. It can be equipped with different types of air assets such as an uncrewed aerial system, fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters combat jets, transport, as well as commercial platforms.

In 2019, the Portuguese Ministry of Defense awarded a contract to Elbit Systems for supplying an EW suite for the KC-390 military transport aircraft.