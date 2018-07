Elbit Systems and its wholly owned subsidiary Universal Avionics are set to demonstrate the latest offering of commercial systems for military upgrade programmes at the 2018 Farnborough Airshow in the UK.

The company will showcase a portfolio of commercial off the shelf (COTS) communications, navigation and surveillance / air traffic management (CNS / ATM) compliant solutions to upgrade para-military and military aircraft, including helicopters, transporters and special mission aircraft.

Constraints in defence budgets and the increasing need to comply with civilian airspace regulations result in a rising demand for commercial cockpit solutions for military aircraft upgrades.



“Elbit Systems said that its solutions offer an optimal and cost-efficient upgrade programme for military platforms.”

The COTS avionics solutions need a shorter time to market and are in full compliance with CNS / ATM regulations.

Elbit Systems Aerospace Division executive vice-president and general manager Yoram Shmuely said: “Our leadership in the field of upgrading military platforms, our technological edge in the commercial aviation area together with Universal Avionics’ portfolio, enable us to promote this unique offering that is optimally suited to address the evolving market trends.”

COTS avionics solutions to be demonstrated include Universal Avionics’ flight management systems (FMS), primary flight display system and communication systems, in addition to Elbit Systems’ enhanced flight vision systems (EFVS), head-up display (HUD) and wearable HUD product line.

In April, Elbit Systems completed the acquisition of Universal Avionics Systems, which is now committed to leading commercial sales in North America for Elbit Systems’ Aerospace Division’s commercial aviation business line.