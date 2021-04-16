Egyptian Air Force signs C295 integrated support contract with Airbus

The Egyptian Air Force (EAF) has signed a contract with Airbus for performance-based support for its C295 tactical airlifter fleet.

Under the five-year contract, Airbus will extend services to the EAF’s 24 C295 aircraft.

The EAF is the world’s largest C295 fleet operator, noted Airbus.

Through the signing of the latest contract, Egypt is implementing its first integrated support contract with Airbus.

With the contract, the service now joins the community of C295 operators that benefits from receiving integrated and performance-based services.



These services ensure that all the required support for C295 fleet is in place for fleet availability optimisation and mission readiness.

Furthermore, the contract will see Airbus provide material services, on-site technical support and on-wing maintenance.

Airbus Defence and Space Military Aircraft Services head Stephan Miegel said: “This agreement is a significant step forward in the integrated service support that we offer our customers in the region.

“Our goal and commitment to our customers is to maximise their fleet availability, ensure their mission readiness, all while saving maintenance costs.”

According to Airbus, the C295 is a tactical airlifter in the light and medium segment that can conduct multi-role operations in all-weather conditions.

The first C295 was delivered in 2011.

Since then, Airbus has been providing support through a wide range of services which included both technical and personnel resources.