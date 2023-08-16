DSEI is taking place at the ExCel Centre in London, from 12-15 September. Credit: Clarion Events

The UK’s leading defence exhibition DSEI, due to take place from 12-15 September, will feature four military charities for the first time in a new approach that will enable the profiling of key services which support the integrated defence and security workforce.

The charities – SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, ABF The Soldiers’ Charity and the Royal Air Forces Association – will look to benefit from strategic engagement opportunities that DSEI provides to bolster their support for the Armed Forces community, according to organisers Clarion Events.

All four charities will have a physical stand presence at the event, with SSAFA highlighting its mentor programme, which helps those who have recently left the forces, and their families, in the transition to civilian life.

The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC), which exists to support the people serving in the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines and the Royal Fleet Auxiliary, focus primarily on a series of commissioning programmes with partners that seek to deliver specific outcomes for the benefit of a particular cohort, whether that is for those who serve, their families, working-age veterans or those veterans no longer working.

Over the next 12 months or so the RNRMC will be particularly focused on the challenges posed by neuro-diversity, and the impact this can have on those who the charity supports. RNRMC is working with a number of partners to tackle this aspect of its charitable output including a focus on the mental health of those who are leaving the service.

ABF The Soldiers’ Charity supports soldiers, veterans and their families through life’s challenges. This includes supporting soldiers who have been wounded, injured or sick or have finished their British Army service, and need help finding rewarding civilian careers. Without stable employment, veterans and their families may struggle in a multitude of areas.

The RAF Association offers specialist mental wellbeing and resilience training to non-serving members of the RAF community through its ‘Finding it Tough?’ course, which is now introducing for the first time a bespoke course tailored for those who work to support serving personnel and the wider RAF community.

The new ‘supporting community’ course is one of three mental wellbeing courses offered by the RAF Association, alongside variants for veterans and family members of those who are serving. Each course is tailored to the specific needs and challenges of the different groups, helping to build resilience within the non-serving workforce and the wider RAF community.