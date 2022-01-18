French DMAé contracts Dassault Aviation for Mirage 2000 fleet support

The BALZAC contract includes all maintenance activities for the Mirage 2000s until their retirement. Credit: Dassault Aviation – C. Cosmao.

Dassault Aviation has secured a contract from the French Ministry of the Armed Forces’ Directorate of Aeronautical Maintenance (DMAé).

Covering a 14-year period, the agreement will see the company support the Mirage 2000 fleet of the French Air and Space Force (FASF) until their end of service life.

According to Dassault Aviation, the BALZAC contract includes all maintenance activities for the Mirage 2000s.

The company noted that engine maintenance and services offered by the Service Industriel de l’Aéronautique (SIAé) are part of separate contracts.

Related

Financial details of the contract were not disclosed.

Dassault Aviation chairman and CEO Eric Trappier said: “This contract is in line with the DMAé’s strategy of verticalising aeronautical maintenance, as called for by the French Minister of the Armed Forces, by assigning responsibilities for support to a single prime contractor.

“BALZAC follows on from the RAVEL maintenance contract for the Rafale, which was awarded in May 2019 for a period of ten years, as well as the OCEAN maintenance contract for the Atlantique 2 maritime patrol aircraft for ten years too.

“Our expertise as an industrial architect and complex systems integrator enable us to take on contracts of this type. We are very honoured by this new expression of trust by the French Ministry of the Armed Forces.”

With this contract, Dassault Aviation will be responsible for maintenance of most of the equipment on the B/C, -5 and D versions of the Mirage 2000.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Airforce Technology team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

This equipment also includes those that underwent a mid-life update, previously covered under 15 separate contracts.

The contract scope includes all electronic systems, as well as enhanced technical and logistics services.