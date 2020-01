Federal government contractor Divine Imaging has secured $5.5bn US General Services Administration (GSA) contract.

The coveted Second Generation Information Technology (2GIT) blanket purchase agreement contract vehicle was designed with specific needs of the airforce in mind.

2GIT is currently open to all federal buyers as a flexible and fast way to obtain better solutions for complex IT hardware requirements.

Divine Imaging founder and president Kimberly Devane said: “Federal government buying practices are constantly evolving with the markets and new technology.

“Divine strives to keep up with the changing needs of our federal government customers and Divine team member Hank Williams, graduate of Notre Dame and now Divine’s operations executive and contracts manager, had the skills and work ethic to take this contract over the goal line to victory.”



GSA Information Technology Category assistant commissioner Bill Zielinski said that the 2GIT programme serves as an example of how it is developing IT solutions that help the federal government meet its mission-critical needs.

Zielinski further added: “2GIT also demonstrates GSA’s commitment to working in true partnership with our customer agencies to help them navigate complex acquisition and IT modernisation challenges with solutions that will evolve to deliver on government’s current and future needs.”

In March 2017, Divine Imaging secured a $60m contract award on the US Department of Defense (DoD) electronic mall, where the company sells products to the military.

It was awarded to the company from the DOD’s Defense Logistics Agency as an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract for commercially available items serving military customers, including the army, navy, airforce, and marine corps, among others.