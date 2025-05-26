Officials from Diehl Defence and RV Connex during the contract signing ceremony. Credit: © Diehl Defence.

Diehl Defence has signed a contract with Thailand-based RV Connex for the delivery of target drones and services to support live firing tests of the IRIS-T air-to-air missile.

The agreement covers the delivery of RV Connex’s JRV-01 target drones, along with services related to weapon airworthiness certification projects.

This development follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in November 2023 between the firms, which laid the groundwork for the strengthened partnership.

Diehl Defence CEO Helmut Rauch said: “I am proud to expand our presence in Asia in partnership with RV Connex of Thailand. We are looking back at 15 years of successful operations in the country, and I am convinced that there is more success for us in Asia to come.”

Both companies will now jointly evaluate the system as part of the contract execution.

The JRV-01 drones and associated services will enhance the realism of IRIS-T live firing tests, supporting customer training to address evolving security requirements.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

German weapon manufacturer Diehl Defence said it will utilise the JRV-01’s capabilities to provide highly realistic threat simulations.

The collaboration will offer cost-effective, comprehensive solutions for live firings, negating the need for complex test infrastructure.

The partnership will provide full support for IRIS-T customers during live firings, with the first test firings on JRV-01 drones already scheduled.

Both companies are also looking to broaden their cooperation and service range.

Initially targeting the Asian market, the partnership has the potential for global expansion.

The IRIS-T missile, a fifth-generation short-range air-to-air weapon, is currently integrated into multiple platforms including Eurofighter/Typhoon, Gripen, F-16, EF-18, F-5E, and Tornado aircraft.

It is also being integrated into Korea Aerospace Industries’ KF-21 fighter.

The Royal Thai Air Force has operated IRIS-T missiles since 2013, and Diehl Defence has collaborated with Korea Aerospace Industries on IRIS-T integration for the TA-50/FA-50 and KF-21 platforms.

In October 2024, the company signed a contract with the Royal Thai Air Force for the missile system.

In April 2025, Diehl partnered with MDSI to enhance the integration capabilities of its IRIS-T short-range missile into various fighter aircraft platforms.