Presently, air forces from 13 nations depend on the IRIS-T. Credit: HaraF/commons.wikimedia.org (Creative Commons).

Diehl Defence has reached a partnership with MDSI to improve the integration capabilities of its IRIS-T short-range missile into various fighter aircraft platforms.

This collaboration was formalised during the LAAD Defence & Security 2025 expo event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The partnership will leverage MDSI’s Platform Independent Stand-Alone Payload System (PISAPS) to integrate IRIS-T missiles into aircraft platforms that previously could not fully use the missile’s capabilities.

The alliance between Diehl Defence and MDSI aims to facilitate the swift deployment of the IRIS-T missile across a wider array of platforms, including both legacy aircraft and uncrewed systems.

This is achieved by employing MDSI’s modular and adaptable architecture, which simplifies the integration process.

Through this integration, air forces are expected to expedite capability enhancements without the need for expensive airframe modifications, says Diehl.

Diehl Defence Integration Programs senior manager Martin Walzer said: “This collaboration represents a major step in expanding the operational reach of the IRIS-T missile. By partnering with MDSI, we’re enabling air forces to leverage the full potential of our missile system across platforms previously deemed as of limited compatibility – with unprecedented speed and cost-efficiency.”

Presently, air forces from 13 nations depend on the IRIS-T, and a total of 20 nations have procured IRIS-T based products.

The IRIS-T missile, used in air-to-air combat, is a standard weapon on the Eurofighter/Typhoon and Gripen aircraft and has been integrated into the F-16, Tornado, EF-18, KF-21, and F-5E platforms.

It serves as a versatile effector capable of engaging enemy fighter aircraft as well as air-to-air and surface-to-air missiles, according to Diehl.

MDSI’s PISAPS is a computer solution designed for easy mounting on or within aircraft, circumventing the need for new certification processes.

It can augment or replace the aircraft’s traditional Operational Flight Program (OFP) using MDSI’s proprietary software.

The system is compatible with any aircraft or helicopter and supports both wired and wireless data communication, granting operators the ability to control payloads carried by the aircraft.

MDSI CEO Christian Steinø said: “We’re proud to join forces with Diehl Defence to bring new levels of flexibility to allied defence integration.

“PISAPS was built to simplify complexity, and this partnership proves how rapidly we can unlock new capabilities – even on platforms once considered obsolete.”