Detraxi receives SBIR grant from US Space Force

The US Space Force aims to bring the next generation of satellite capability to the warfighter. Credit: TheoLeo / Pixabay.

Disruptive Cloud-based next-generation satellite network solutions provider Detraxi has won a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the US Space Force (USSF).

The grant will provide the company with a chance to take part in Customer Discovery with key USSF stakeholders at the USSF Pitch Day (SFPD) event that would be held on 18 to 19 August.

Detraxi will compete with several other companies for an SBIR Phase II on-the-spot contract award.

The two-day competitive pitching event provides an opportunity for firms to win a spot contract award to address military space challenges.

Pitch days allow the service to move away from the traditional contracting processes to make use of innovations offered by small businesses.



Detraxi’s Apparition architecture leverages the integration of Cloud computing’s power, flexibility and scalability advantages with a virtualised Satcom ecosystem.

The resulting highly flexible and scalable digital platform virtualises satellite networking, shift network management to the cloud and to build more flexible and agile SatComs.

Detraxi president and co-founder Michael Spytek said: “We are honoured to be among this esteemed group. The Department of Defense has recognised the importance of Commercial SatComs aligned with small business innovation to their strategy.

“They also recognise that the satellite industry has largely missed the bus on adopting Cloud technology to enable greater capability, resiliency and security while lowering the cost.

“We are very excited to be working with Space Force to help bring the next generation of satellite capability to the warfighter.”

In November 2019, the US Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) held a Pitch Day in San Francisco, California, US, to enable the quick acquisition of technologies for military use.