Denel Dynamics has announced that the A-Darter short range air-to-air missile (SRAAM) has achieved a type certificate.

The certificate marks the end of the qualification and certification for the fifth-generation imaging infrared (IIR) missile.

The missile development project team completed the formal qualification review for the A-Darter in August.

Brazil’s Institute for Industrial Development and Coordination (IFI) and South Africa’s Directorate System Integrity (DSI) gave the final approval for the issuing the Type Certificate for the weapon last month.

The Type Certificate was presented to Denel Dynamics during a ceremony held late last month in Brasilia, Brazil.



The Armaments Corporation of South Africa (ARMSCOR) handed over the data package to the Brazilian Department of Aerospace Science and Technology (DCTA) at the ceremony.

The data package contains the material featuring the knowledge produced during the missile development.

In a statement, Denel Dynamics said: “The type certificate received by Denel Dynamics is the official acknowledgement that the A-Darter missile meets the technical, operational, logistical, industrial and safety requirements and therefore this concludes the development of the A-Darter missile.

“The A-Darter missile is a modern body-lift missile with thrust vector control for high angle of attack agility, a thrust profiled, low launch signature motor, a multi-element imaging infrared seeker with a look angle of 180°, and the digital processing based on the latest available hardware and software.”

With a range of 20km, the missile can be designated using the aircraft’s radar, helmet sight or its autonomous scan feature.

A-Darter features advanced digital processing capability to deliver better image detection, false target rejection, and electronic-counter-counter-measures (ECCM).

The fifth-generation missile is designed to support integration onto fourth-generation and older generation fighter aircraft.

It is expected to be used on Brazilian F-39E/F Gripen and South African Air Force’s Gripen C/D fighter aircraft.

The missile has already been fully integrated onto the JAS-39 Gripen C/D aircraft.