Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation has secured an $866m contract to provide depot-level sustainment services for radars of the Ballistic Missile Early Warning systems (BMEWS).

Awarded by the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC), Peterson Air Force Base, the contract also covers sustainment and modification of PAVE Phased Array Warning system radars and Parameter Acquisition Radar Attack Characterization system (PARCS).

Contractual work is expected to be completed by May 2023.



Kaman Aerospace has secured a $69m order to procure Joint Programmable Fuse for the US Air Force (USAF).

The order is part of Option 14 of its current Joint Programmable Fuze (JPF) contract with the USAF. It combines purchases of the USAF and ten foreign militaries.

DynCorp International has received a task order to provide maintenance for the A-10 thunderbolt aircraft of the 357th aircraft maintenance unit (AMU) at the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

The $46.2m contract has one base year and a one-year extension option.

The A-10 Thunderbolt aircraft provides ground attack capability and close air support for the USAF.

Draken International has been awarded a $280m contract by the US 99th Contracting Squadron to provide adversary air aggressor (ADAIR) services to the USAF until December 2023.

The ADAIR services include tactical fighter jet aircraft flight operations flown by contractor-owned and operated aircraft to simulate non-western aggressor air for the 57th Adversary Tactics Group.

Draken will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the tactically-relevant aircraft for air-to-air tracking, targeting and ADAIR operations.

Rockwell Collins has been contracted by CAE to supply Panorama collimated display for the CC-295 search-and-rescue aircraft of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).

The display will be installed on the full-flight simulator of the CC-295 aircraft to provide enhanced situational awareness for flight crew while offering a large field of view.

The deal will also support RCAF’s fixed-wing search-and-rescue (FWSAR) programme.