Lockheed Martin has secured a contract to deliver Sniper advanced targeting pods to the Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF).

The contract includes delivery of pods, spare parts and deployment support for the QEAF’s Rafale multirole fighter aircraft.

Integration work of the targeting pods is currently underway and deliveries are expected to begin in 2019.



The Sniper pods will help enhance the QEAF’s precision targeting capability.

Northrop Grumman has received a $429m contract from the US Air Force’s (USAF) Space and Missile Systems Center to deliver two satellite payloads.

The company will provide two extremely high-frequency extended data rate (EHF XDR) payloads to the Enhanced Polar System-Recapitalization (EPS-R) effort.

Payloads will be installed in government-owned satellites to provide secure, anti-jam communications for military forces deployed in the North Polar Region.

The company has also received an $866m seven-year contract to sustain and modify a ground-based radar network to support the USAF’s missile warning / defence and space tracking capabilities.

Harris Corporation has received a $400m contract modification to provide AN/ALQ-211(V) 4/8/9 Advanced Integrated Defensive Electronic Warfare Suite (AIDEWS) to various customers.

The contract also covers AN/ALE-47 countermeasures dispensing systems for AIDEWS (V)4 users and ALE-47 threat adaptive countermeasure dispensing systems for AIDEWS (V)8 users.

It was awarded by the USAF Life Cycle Management Center Robins Air Force Base under a foreign military sales programme.

The contractor will also provide software and associated support equipment for customers of the electronic combat international security assistance programme.

UTC-Aerospace Systems has been contracted to provide performance-based support of light and heavyweight heat stacks for the USAF.

Awarded by the US Defense Logistics Agency Aviation (DLA Aviation), the $88.87m contract has a five-year base period with an optional five-year extension.

Contractual work will be performed in Troy, Ohio, and California until June 2023.

National security company MacAulay-Brown (MacB) has received a $41m cybersecurity task order to provide services for the US Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s Cybersecurity Technical Area Task.

MacB’s Advanced Technology Group (ATG) will provide high-end technical services to the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Command, Control, Communications, and Intelligence Infrastructure Division.

The company will also provide capabilities such as airforce cyberspace defence, network security gateways, experimentation and evaluation, integration, research and analysis, prototyping, as well as the use of the risk management framework.