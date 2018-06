Lockheed Martin Aeronautics has received a $1.124bn contract for the production of F-16 multi-role fighter aircraft.

The company will supply up to 16 F-16 V Block 70 aircraft for use by the Royal Bahraini Air Force.

The contract has been awarded by the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC), Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB). Work will continue until September 2023.



Aerojet Rocketdyne has secured a $69.8m contract modification to develop the AR1 booster engine for the Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle (EELV) programme of the US Air Force (USAF) by December 2019.

The contractor will also develop RL10CX upper stage engine for the EELV programme by December 2021.

US Launch Systems Enterprise Directorate, Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, awarded the contract to Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Contractual work will be performed at various locations across the US.

Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) has secured a $130m launch services contract from the USAF.

SpaceX will provide launch services for the EELV to support the Air Force Space Command (AFSPC)-52 mission, under the contract.

The contract also covers launch vehicle production, and mission, mission integration, launch operations and spaceflight worthiness activities.

The AFSPC-52 mission is scheduled to be launched from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, in 2020.

ICF has received a $50m task order to provide comprehensive cyber support to the USAF Air Combat Command (ACC).

ICF will provide comprehensive technical and programmatic expertise and advisory services required to transform the USAF’s cyberspace core function from the AFSPC to the ACC.

Awarded under the US General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services contract, the task order has a base one year period and two one-year and one six-month extension options.

Cherokee Nation Aerospace and Defense has secured a $403m contract to provide support for the F-16 Systems Program Office at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, US.

The company will provide upgrade kits for the service life extension of the F-16 multi-role fighter aircraft fleet.

Contractual work will be performed in Stilwell, Oklahoma, US, until May 2029.