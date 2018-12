Northrop Grumman Systems Corp has secured a $3.6bn seven-year contract to provide equipment and support system for Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) systems.

Awarded by the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB), the contract includes delivery of logistics support, support equipment, replaceable units, and programme management.

Contractual work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, US.



The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded a $424m contract to a team led by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions partner Space Vector to provide design and development support for sub-orbital rocket vehicles under the Sounding Rocket Program-4 (SRP-4).

The team will also provide sub-orbital launch services for Rocket Systems Launch programme.

The contract will support tests of prototype weapons and missile systems.

Work will be performed at different locations, including government launch sites, for a period of seven years.

OrbitalATK, a part of Northrop Grumman, will also provide support services for the contract.

Lockheed Martin will deliver 12 single-seater aircraft and two two-seater trainer aircraft to the Slovak Air Force under a €1.6bn ($18.18bn) contract signed with the Defence Ministry of Slovak Republic.

The contract also includes the supply of aerial munitions and related logistics for two years from the date of service entry of the aircraft. It also includes provisions for training and related maintenance support for 22 pilots and 160 aircraft technicians.

The first F-16 jet will be delivered by the last quarter of 2022, while the final deliveries will be made by the end of 2023.

The Armament Inspectorate of the Defence ministry of Poland has exercised the €130m ($147m) M-346 advanced jet trainer purchase option for an additional four units as part of a contract signed with Leonardo in March 2018.

Leonardo will supply support packages related to the new M-346 jets and upgrade the fleet to edition three of IFF standard Nato Stanag 4193.

The aircraft deliveries under the option will be completed by 2022. Leonardo has 76 M-346 orders in line for delivery to Italy, Poland, Singapore, and Israel.

Airbus Defence and Space has received an order for three additional A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft (MRTT) from the French Defence Procurement Agency (DGA).

The order is the final result of a multi-year contract for 12 A330 MRTT jets signed between the French Ministry of Defense and Airbus in 2015.

The first aircraft under the contract was delivered in October 2018, while the remaining aircraft will be delivered by the end of 2023.

A330 MRTT, known as Phénix in the French service, is equipped with an Airbus aerial refuelling boom system (ARBS) and underwing hose-and-drogue refuelling pods.